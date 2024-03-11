Eagle-eyed Oscars viewers were convinced Emma Stone called host Jimmy Kimmel a "prick" following a joke about Poor Things.

Following a montage dedicated to the film, Kimmel joked "those were all parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV," seemingly referencing the films many nudity and sex scenes.

A shot then picked up on Stone turning to her husband Dave McCary and mouthing a few words.

Some speculated Stone said, "what a prick," while others believed her to say: "Oh my god."

Kimmel went on to joke about Stone's performance in the film, saying: "Emma, you were so unbelievably great in Poor Things. Emma played an adult woman with the brain of a child, like the lady who gave the rebuttal to the State of the Union on Thursday night."



It was referencing Republican Katie Britt.

The snippet soon went viral on X/Twitter, with one person writing: "SUMMON THE LIP READERS NOW."

"I mean he wasn’t wrong lol, half the movie was just nudity. the whole point of monologues is about having fun and teasing people anyway," a second joked.

One user hailed Stone "so real for that," while another defended Kimmel, saying: "You got to admit, his joke was pretty funny."

The actress bagged the Best Actress gong for her role in Poor Things.

"My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I’m Just Ken,'" Stone said in her acceptance speech.

"The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it," she continued. "And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts."

She then went on to thank her director, Yorgos Lanthimos, saying, "Thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter."

