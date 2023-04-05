David Bowie's son calls Trump a 'f**ker' for using his Dad's music at a rally

David Bowie's son is fuming at Donald Trump.

Why? Well Duncan Jones is cross with the former president for using his late father's music.

He replied to a clip showing the iconic song Rebel Rebel being played ahead of Trump speaking to supporters at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday just hours after facing arraignment in Manhattan.

He said: "Pretty sure this f**ker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally.

"(Joke. I’m way below his radar.)"

The former president was arrested and arraigned at the New York City courthouse on 34 felony charges, including falsifying business records to allegedly pay hush money to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during his 2016 presidential campaign.

He pleaded not guilty and when he chatted to supporters, went on a rant, falsely describing the New York prosecution as election interference.

The judge set the next hearing for 4 December so it will be a while before we hear from him again.



Until then, we hope he doesn't annoy any children of deceased musicians.

