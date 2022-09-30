English singer Dua Lipa and comedian talk show host Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumours after they were seen "kissing" in New York City.

In a report and photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old songstress and the comedian, 38, were spotted having dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican-fusion restaurant in the East Village, on Wednesday night (28 September).

An onlooker told the outlet the two "were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant."

The eyewitness also said that it was apparent that "they were into each other" as they sat close to one another during the meal.

"They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs," they added.

The photos showed Lipa and Noah sitting close to each other inside the restaurant before they went on a stroll on the streets after the meal.

The pair was also captured walking closely, chatting and hugging, with the Daily Show host appearing to kiss Lipa on the cheek.

"The Sweetest Pie" singer donned a black leather jacket, black tank top, baggy blue jeans, and leopard-print heels. Noah sported a khaki-coloured cargo jacket, black T-shirt, and jeans.

The Grammy-winning singer had previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 23.

Lipa and Hadid first called it quits in December 2021, after more than two years of dating.

They briefly reconciled the romance afterwards, but soon ended it for good.

Noah was previously dating Minka Kelly, 42 until they broke up earlier this summer after two years of dating.

According to Us Weekly, the former couple's split was confirmed in May, with a source at the time saying they've "been broken up for a while," but there is no bad blood between them.

Noah is generally private about his personal life, but there was a time he spoke about how his flirting style with People back in 2017 - and it doesn't include jokes from the funny man.

He told them then: "I'm still like, 'Hi, my name is Trevor.' Never open with a joke. It is the most horrible thing.

"Jokes require context. Without context, you're just some random person who came and told someone they fell from [Heaven] or some randomness," Noah continued before adding id the joke doesn't work, it can look like "an insult."

Indy100 reached out to representatives for Lipa and Noah for comment.

