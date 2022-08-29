Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a sneak peek of his new movie Black Adam but fans couldn't help but compare it to government officials sitting around a table watching the Osama bin Laden raid.

The Rock gave fans a preview of the highly anticipated superhero movie, showing him and the marketing team sitting around a table watching the final cut and discussing the film's marketing strategies.

"Audience first," Johnson wrote in the Instagram caption. "Together, we are going to usher in a NEW ERA of the DC Universe."

But with every new era comes a new series of jokes.

Fans quickly turned the photo into a meme by comparing it to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton watching the raid on bin Laden occur.

"Hilary Clinton in the Osama bin laden raid situation room," Ali wrote.

"Why are they gathered around this table like they're watching the bin laden raid," Seamus tweeted.

Black Adam is based on the DC Comic by the same name, Johnson stars as the main character, antihero Teth Adam / Black Adam. He previously voiced the character in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets.

