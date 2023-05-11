Elliot Page poses topless revealing he never thought he 'could experience this'

Elliot Page has expressed the joy he feels after his transition in a new Instagram photo where he posed for a shirtless selfie as he soaked up the sun.

The 'Umbrella Academy' actor got candid in the post to their 5.9m followers about the dysphoria he used to experience during the hot summer weather.

He also shared how he used cover up with an oversized t-shirt.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T," Page wrote.





But that has since changed, as their latest photo shows him embracing the shirtless look, while sporting a baseball cap and chain.

"It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," the actor added.



"I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy."

Page came out as a transgender man back in December 2020 and in the following year they posted a shirtless pic to display the results of their top surgery.

Also in 2021, Page sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss how gender affirming care has made him feel comfortable in his own body.

“Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked," he said.

“It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the — probably the first time.”

Meanwhile, Page has a new book coming out called "Pageboy: A Memoir," that is set to be released next month on June 6.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.