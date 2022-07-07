The continued support for trans actor Elliot Page after he was verbally attacked by the right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson has now seen calls for him to replace Ezra Miller in the forthcoming Flash movie.

Page was the subject of a rant from the Canadian professor who wrongly claimed that Page had his "breasts removed by a criminal physician." This resulted in Peterson having his Twitter account suspended who then doubled down on his comments about the Umbrella Academy star.

Page has since seen an overwhelming amount of support especially after Twitter allowed his dead name to trend following Peterson's tweets.

Thankfully out of all that bad stuff something finally good is happening as fans are calling for him to replace Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka The Flash in the upcoming DC Comics movie.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Miller has been hit with a string of highly publicised controversies this year, including 'child grooming' accusations. This has put the release of the 2023 movie, which also stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, into a lot of doubt but fans think casting Page as the scarlet speedster would be an ideal solution to the problems the production has faced.

.

























Even if DC and Warner Bros do replace Miller in the role it's unlikely that we'll see any changes for the new film which is now in post-production and scheduled for a June 2023 release.

However, there are rumours that due to Miller's behaviour they would have no choice but to replace them which could leave to the door open to Page or another star to step into the role.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.