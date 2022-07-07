The continued support for trans actor Elliot Page after he was verbally attacked by the right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson has now seen calls for him to replace Ezra Miller in the forthcoming Flash movie.
Page was the subject of a rant from the Canadian professor who wrongly claimed that Page had his "breasts removed by a criminal physician." This resulted in Peterson having his Twitter account suspended who then doubled down on his comments about the Umbrella Academy star.
Page has since seen an overwhelming amount of support especially after Twitter allowed his dead name to trend following Peterson's tweets.
Thankfully out of all that bad stuff something finally good is happening as fans are calling for him to replace Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka The Flash in the upcoming DC Comics movie.
Miller has been hit with a string of highly publicised controversies this year, including 'child grooming' accusations. This has put the release of the 2023 movie, which also stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, into a lot of doubt but fans think casting Page as the scarlet speedster would be an ideal solution to the problems the production has faced.
\u201cI feel like some people are just fancasting Elliot Page as The Flash because they like him and wanna get rid of Ezra Miller. But I genuinely think he could pull it off.\u201d— Amy \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@Amy \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1656966459
\u201cElliot Page should replace Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash\u201d— Secrets of Dumbledore\u2595\u20dd\u20e4 /*\ud83e\ude84\u2728\ud83e\uddd9\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u26a1\ufe0f\ud83d\udc53\ud83e\uddf3 \ud83d\udc0d\ud83d\udc9a (@Secrets of Dumbledore\u2595\u20dd\u20e4 /*\ud83e\ude84\u2728\ud83e\uddd9\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u26a1\ufe0f\ud83d\udc53\ud83e\uddf3 \ud83d\udc0d\ud83d\udc9a) 1657036551
\u201cJust want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason.\u201d— Lissete Lanuza S\u00e1enz \u2728 (@Lissete Lanuza S\u00e1enz \u2728) 1657031022
\u201cSaw someone mention that The Flash should be recast as Elliot Paige earlier and now I'm obsessed with the idea.\n\nNot only does it keep a genderqueer actor in the role, but Elliot's no stranger to superhero outings (X-Men and Umbrella Academy), and is all atound great.\n\nNeed this.\u201d— Watchtower Database (@Watchtower Database) 1656887699
\u201cLet Elliot Page play The Flash.\n\nLet Elliot Page play whoever they want.\n\nLet me harbor an embarrassingly gigantic crush on him the entire time.\n\nBecause I will anyway, fair warning.\n\n\ud83d\ude0d\ud83e\udd29\ud83e\udd70\u201d— Gina \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f2\ufe0f\u20e3\u203c\ufe0f (@Gina \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f2\ufe0f\u20e3\u203c\ufe0f) 1657094008
\u201cThis isn't great but I tried drawing Elliot Page as The Flash \u26a1\ufe0f\u26a1\ufe0f\u26a1\ufe0f\u201d— Marina (@Marina) 1657022752
Even if DC and Warner Bros do replace Miller in the role it's unlikely that we'll see any changes for the new film which is now in post-production and scheduled for a June 2023 release.
However, there are rumours that due to Miller's behaviour they would have no choice but to replace them which could leave to the door open to Page or another star to step into the role.
