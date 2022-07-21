Twitter users have rushed to the defence of billionaire Elon Musk after he was body shamed for shirtless photos taken on his vacation.

Musk recently took a break from his bussinesses and headed to Mykonos in Greece where he boarded a yacht with friends including fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and her new husband Ari Emanuel.

Pictures of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO in his swimming shorts went viral after being posted on social media, but some have criticised those commenting on his body.

Commenting on the images, one Twitter user wrote: “Some unfortunate news, I'm blind after gouging out my own eyes after seeing shirtless photos of Elon Musk on the internet.”

Another person said: “Thought it was an albino manatee.”

But, regardless of their feelings towards Musk, not everyone is onboard with the fact that people are body shaming him.

One Twitter user noted the hypocrisy of people criticising for Jordan B Peterson for saying a plus size model is “not beautiful” and then go on to body shame Musk.

They wrote: “The Elon Musk body shaming is the latest in a long line of things that make me realise that no-one actually cares about the things in which they profess to unless it ultimately benefits them.

“The guy sucks but you can’t be annoyed at JBP’s ‘sorry not beautiful’ and then pile on.”

Someone else wrote: “I’ve seen a lot of tweets today body shaming Elon Musk. I do not stand with any of it.”

Another tweeted: “Body shaming Elon Musk is NOT the move yall.”

“You can hate Elon Musk without body shaming him lol,” another user clarified.

It comes as Musk faces a trial in a lawsuit brought by Twitter over his withdrawal from the $44 billion dollar deal to buy the social media platform.

