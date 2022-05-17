Controversial psychology professor and author Jordan Peterson has quit Twitter because of an “endless flood of vicious insults” after he was roasted for criticising a supermodel.

It started when Peterson retweeted a news article about how plus-size supermodel Yumi Nu is the debut cover star of the Sports Illustrated 2022 swimsuit issue.

Peterson felt the need to give his unkind opinion, writing: “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

A Twitter user challenged the author, responding this his tweet: “‘Authoritarian’? Chunky women on magazine covers? You sound like a parody of you.”

Peterson replied: “It's a conscious progressive attempt to manipulate & retool the notion of beauty, reliant on the idiot philosophy that such preferences are learned & properly changed by those who know better.”

The Canadian professor has more than 5 million YouTube subscribers and is known for his conservative viewpoints.

Just hours after posting his controversial analysis of what makes a woman beautiful, Peterson declared he was leaving the platform.

In a series of tweets, he claimed: “The endless flood of vicious insult [sic] is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else.”

He added: “I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again.”

Users were quick to remind Peterson, the staunch proponent of free speech, that it was he who needlessly insulted Nu first.

One user replied: “‘the endless flood of vicious insult’

“My brother in Christ... *you* posted this just 13 hours ago.”

Another responded, asking: “This you?”

“Social media is indeed a vicious place. Here’s an example,” someone else said.

