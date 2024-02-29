'Cosmically impotent' Elon Musk challenged by wrestler Bryan Danielson

Elon Musk’s running of Twitter/X has been a well-documented mess, and he’s been criticised by people all around the world for his pretty disastrous tenureship so far.

Now, he’s being called out by professional wrestler 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson.

The wrestler became known for his time in WWE under the ring name Daniel Bryan and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

However, his thoughts turned to social media while co-hosting The Nikki & Brie Show with his wife, Brie Garcia, and he decided to hit out at Musk for his ownership of Twitter/X.

Calling Musk “cosmically impotent”, he began by saying: “You know what’s more upsetting to me than TikTok is actually Twitter.”

He added: “I’m going to challenge Elon Musk on Twitter and tell him he can’t blow up the moon and that he’s cosmically impotent. Elon Musk, you’re cosmically impotent, you can’t blow up the moon.”

So, Musk can consider himself told.

Musk is no stranger to the world of wrestling and pro combat – in fact, last year we were getting ready for a head to head cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg.

The tech billionaires verbally agreed to a fight after Musk said that he was “up for a cage match” after rumours emerged that the Meta boss was working on a Twitter rival.

It comes after Musk stepped in after Tesla cancelled a 2,000 mini pie order from a local California bakery and failed to pay.

