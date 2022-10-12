Elon Musk is known for his rather “out there” stunts when it comes to flogging products and now he’s back to his old ways after teasing a new product – burnt hair fragrance.

Back in 2018, Musk’s tunnel-building company The Boring Company released the “Not-a-Flamethrower” which appeared to be barely legal judging by the terms and conditions that came along with the purchase of one.

Now his new product, which seems much less deadly but no less strange, has been floated as the eccentric billionaire entrepreneur tweeted a picture of a red perfume bottle with the words “Burnt Hair. Singed” on it.

The product is for sale on The Boring Company website where a bottle of Burnt Hair can be purchased for $100USD (£93). The product will begin shipping in Q1 2023 and is advertised as "the essence of repugnant desire”/

Musk, who has also changed his Twitter bio to read “Perfume Salesman” tweeted calling it: “The finest fragrance on Earth!”

Responding to his tweet, there was a mix of confusion and disbelief among his followers.

One person asked: “For real?? Or just a joke @elonmusk ??”

Another said: “Let me guess how you made it...you burnt your hair with ‘not a flamethrower’ and now you have this product!”

According to Musk, the perfume was an inevitable route to go down, considering his surname.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote: “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”

Following the announcement of the unusual fragrance, Musk seemed delighted with the number of bottles that had already been sold claiming that 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair had been purchased.

