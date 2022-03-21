Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed that one of the toughest choices he’s had to make in his life was when he had “$30 million dollars left”.

Musk, who is the CEO of companies Tesla and SpaceX revealed in a clip that has been posted on Twitter that having to choose the companies to invest his last $30 million was tough.

In the clip, Musk appeared to be speaking at a panel talk and was discussing a dilemma he faced in 2008.

The footage played in black and white while emotional piano music was placed in the background.

He said: “One of the most difficult choices I have ever faced in life was in 2008. I think I had maybe $30 million dollars left and two choices.

“I could put it all into one company and then the other company would definitely die. Or split it between the two companies.”

Musk described how he was torn between two companies he helped to found and run, referring to vehicle manufacturing company Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX.

He continued: “But if I split it between the two companies, they both might die. And when you put your blood, sweat and tears into creating something or building something, it’s like a child.

“So, it’s like which one – am I gonna let one starve to death? I couldn’t bring myself to do it, so I split the money between the two. Fortunately, thank goodness, they both came through.”

It’s fair to say, some people in the comments were rather unsympathetic to his struggle.

One person wrote: “So he had only 30 million dollars left. I can't imagine the amount of suffering such a choice imposes on a human being.”

Another added: “I’ll remember these words when I’m down to my last $30m and use them as inspiration 🤪.”

