Elon Musk helped Doja Cat change her Twitter name from 'Christmas' to 'fart', and it’s nice to see Musk has got his priorities right after taking over the social media platform.

The app is facing uncertainty after Musk rolled out the new Twitter Blue feature, causing chaos on the site.

Musk has been very busy indeed, but he still found time to help out Doja with her account issue.

Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has often changed her name in the past but found herself unable to change it back recently after she previously made her name ‘Christmas’ for a joke over Halloween.

She wrote on Wednesday: “Why can't i change my name on here.”

Doja then added: “How do i change it also f**k you elon.”

The singer who has 5.5million followers then reached out to Musk directly by writing: “I don't wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i've made a mistake.”

It didn’t take very long before the new owner of Twitter wrote: “Working on it!”

Just 12 hours later, Musk got back to her by saying: “@DojaCat You should be able to change your name now.”

She then took the opportunity to change her name on the app from ‘Christmas’ to ‘fart’, as you do.

It’s hardly the biggest problem facing Musk right now.

Following the introduction of Twitter Blue, verified accounts have been changing their names to 'Elon Musk' and "impersonating" the Tesla founder, including comedian Kathy Griffin and internet personality Ethan Klein.



Klein tweeted: "Yes, I could have ended world hunger instead of buying Twitter, but people don’t understand the importance of having a free and open forum.

"If somebody dies of starvation in Sudan, it won’t affect the world. But being able to say the N-word on Twitter is a right we all deserve."

Musk later declared that November 6th that "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."

