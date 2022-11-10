There have been several changes since Elon Musk's $44bn (£32.8bn) Twitter takeover – and some celebrities have learnt the hard way, including Doja Cat.

The 'Vegas' singer temporarily changed her Twitter display name to 'Christmas' as a Halloween gag – and is now struggling to change it back following one of Musk's newly implemented rules.

Verified users are now unable to change their names – and if they manage to, it will be a difficult process to reverse.

In an attempt to get Musk's attention, Doja started a Twitter rant, posting "c**k", followed by "why can’t i change my name on here [sic]".

She followed up with: "How do i change it also f**k you elon [sic]".

Musk finally responded when Doja tagged him and said she didn't "wanna be christmas forever [sic]".

"Please help i've made a mistake [sic]," she said, to which he responded: "Working on it!"

It comes after the self-professed "free speech absolutist" was rubbed up the wrong way by accounts poking fun at him – ironically after tweeting "comedy is now legal."



Verified accounts were changing their names to 'Elon Musk' and "impersonating" the Tesla founder, including comedian Kathy Griffin and internet personality Ethan Klein.

Klein tweeted: "Yes, I could have ended world hunger instead of buying Twitter, but people don’t understand the importance of having a free and open forum.

"If somebody dies of starvation in Sudan, it won’t affect the world. But being able to say the N-word on Twitter is a right we all deserve."

Musk was unamused and threatened users with permanent bans.

He declared on November 6th that "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."



"Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue."

A catalogue of celebrities have since parted ways with the platform – some by choice, and some by Musk's demands – including Stephen Fry who headed to Mastodon, Whoopi Goldberg, who called Musk's leadership a "mess", and actor Rich Sommer who was booted off the site for impersonating Musk.

