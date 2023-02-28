Elon Musk held a 2am livestream and spent 10 minutes playing fart sounds

Viewers tuning in to a recent live stream to hear Elon Musk were probably expecting to hear words of wisdom and business tips from one of the world’s richest men.

Instead, they got 10 minutes of fart noises and sound effects, before the Tesla and Twitter CEO logged off and disappeared from the stream.

Musk – who was taking a short break from posting terrible memes – was co-hosting a Twitter Space livestream with inventor and podcaster Jason Calacanis in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday (February 28).

More than 42,000 Twitter users heard him testing out a “new mic”, before testing out a setting that transformed his voice and caused him to fall about laughing.

"Sounds like helium from a balloon," Calacanis said.

When asked what time it was in California, Musk said: "Uhm, I'm in… in Austin here, it's 2am.”

He added: “Wait. There's a whole sound board. Can you see the sound board?"

Musk goofed around in the early hours of the morning on the stream Getty Images

Viewers on the stream were then treated to various noises from the built in presets, including flushing of a toilet and a tap running.

Calacanis joked: "Dude, you can't go on Twitter Spaces when you're in the bathroom.”

Inevitably, Musk then played a bunch of fart noises and laughed away with his co-host.

Once they were done blasting out flatulent noises, Musk then changed his voice-change setting "back to normal" and then announced he was leaving the stream.

"Well, I've gotta go to bed. Talk to you later," Musk said before leaving.

Just another episode in the life of Elon Musk…

It comes after Musk recently admitted to making no money on Twitter, calling the platform the "world's largest non-profit".

In a viral tweet, he wrote: "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol."

