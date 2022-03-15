Shortly after it was revealed last week that Grimes and Elon Musk had secretly welcomed a second child together, news then broke that Grimes has reportedly moved on from Musk and is dating Chelsea Manning.

According toPage Six a source shared that Grimes and Manning were "getting serious" and have apparently even been living together in Austin, Texas.

As for her on-again-off-again relationship with Musk, Grimes confirmed in a tweet that she and the Tesla CEO have broken up.

Although in her Vanity Fair cover story it seemed as though the two had patched things up, Grimes later tweeted a thread of her reaction to the cover.

In one tweet she wrote, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out."

Since Page Six reported the possible pairing of Grimes and Manning, Musk took to Twitter to share the below memes,

This has led people to believe that Musk's tweets are in reference to Grimes and Manning dating.

"This is the funniest way to find out that Grimes dumped him for Chelsea Manning," wrote one person.

"Elon Musk being so transparent about feeling completely emasculated by Chelsea Manning is so f**king funny," read another tweet alongside a screenshot of his two most recent memes.

"I see Musk is taking the rumor of Grimes dating Chelsea Manning well," said another person.





One user slammed Musk even further, "Elon Musk is not taking Grimes leaving him for Chelsea Manning very well. Maybe he should get with JK Rowling since they have so much transphobia in common."

