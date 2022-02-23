Kanye West—also known as Ye—debuted his new album Donda 2 at a release party in Miami.

The star-studded event has been long-awaited by fans, despite the fact that he’s only made the tracks available on his $200 handheld audio listening device, Stem Player.

Seated at the VIP suite for the listening party included celebs such as French Montana, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Elon Musk, and more.

During the unusual group's time together, the conversation seemingly shifted to crypto, with Musk sharing his stance on the matter with the rappers.

“I definitely wouldn’t bet the farm on crypto," he says in a video captured by French Montana. The ironic part is that the Tesla CEO is wearing a 'Crypto' shirt as he warns against heavily investing.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the past, Musk has shared some controversial takes, but this one is surprising for someone who so frequently advocates for crypto.

Musk and Ye have been friends for years, with Musk having previously told The New York Times that the duo has known each other for “at least 10 years, maybe longer”.

Musk also publicly supported the "All of the Lights" singer's presidential bid and told him in 2020 but did his “best to convince him that [running in] 2024 would be [a] better [option].”

Fans reacted to Musk's appearance at Ye's event online.

Julia fox was just a phase elon musk is kanye new “muse” lol

"So this guy @kanyewest definitely brought the richest man in the world to his concert. Ye and @elonmusk are the goats," said another fan.

"Kanye west and Elon Musk…this photo reeks of wealth," wrote one Twitter user.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.