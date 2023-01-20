Elon Musk thinks the 'pendulum has swung too far' on the LBGT+ movement

Elon Musk has commented on attitudes towards LBGT+ rights in the US and pride movements, saying that the “pendulum has swung too far”.

The Twitter CEO was responding on the platform to a video showing NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek speaking about Russian hockey player Ivan Provorov who boycotted the Philadelphia Flyers’ Pride Night pregame warmups recently.

The clip shows Hradek suggesting that Provorov can leave the country and fight in Russia’s war with Ukraine if he doesn’t like to “assimilate into his group of teammates” by taking part in Pride Night.

He said in the footage: “Ivan Provorov can get on a plane any day he wants and go back to a place where he feels more comfortable, take less money, and get on with his life that way, if it’s that problematic for him.

“…If this is that much of a problem for him to maybe assimilate into his group of teammates, and in the community, and here in this country, that’s okay, you can feel any way you want. But there’s always a chance to leave, go back where you feel more comfortable. I understand there’s a conflict of sorts going on over there, maybe get involved.”

A Twitter user posted the clip and commented: “The gay movement, in about 7 years, went from ‘equal rights!’ to ‘go f***ing die in a trench war if you don’t wear a pride shirt!’”

Musk replied to the comments and appeared to agree by responding: “The pendulum has swung a bit too far.”

