On Sunday, Elon Musk tweeted out a bizarre message hinting that he could be about to mysteriously die - leading his mother to scold him for the cryptic tweet.

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, its been nice knowin ya," Musk, 50, tweeted on Mother's Day.

The Tesla CEO's tweet was sent shortly after Dmitry Rogozin, Russia's space chief, accused Musk of supplying Ukrainian military with communication equipment.

Musk shared Rogozin's statement on Twitter in both English and Russian and noted that "The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does" but followed-up the tweet with his declaration that he may die under mysterious circumstances.

It is unclear how serious Musk was being but Musk's mother, Maye Musk, did not find it the least bit humorous.

Maye, 74, scolded her son for the tweet saying, "that's not funny😠😠".

Musk followed-up with another tweet where he apologized to his mother for the scare.

Back in April, Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion with the intent to take the social media platform private. Musk told board members that the only way to promote free speech on the social network was to make the company private.

As Tesla CEO, SpaceX CEO, founder of The Boring Company, and now owner of Twitter, Musk holds a lot of power that could become of interest to others.

Rogozin's accusations of Musk's involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict come after the Russian space chief says the Pentagon used SpaceX's Starlink technology to deliver information about the Russian military.

"Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," Rogozin's statement said.

Musk's seemingly sarcastic response to Rogozin's accusation and threat indicates the 50-year-old is not too concerned for his safety. But that did not stop Maye from defending her son's life.

Last week, Maye defended her son against gossip regarding his seating at the Met Gala. Musk brought his mother with him to the Met Gala.

