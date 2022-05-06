Elon Musk's mom appeared to fall for a fake viral tweet and the result was hilarious confusion.

It started when a Twitter user with the username @@pop_crawe tweeted, "It girl, model, singer, songwriter, Sky Ferreira declines date with Elon Musk after being asked by his team at the 2022’s Met Gala."

At this year's Met Gala, Musk arrived on the red carpet with his mother as his date. The billionaire and controversial new owner of Twitter wore a simple black tuxedo, while his mother, supermodel Maye Musk, opted for a long-sleeved red velvet midi dress, which she accessorized with a multi-strand pearl necklace.

"Musk’s team even asked Elon to be sat at the same table as Sky Ferrerira," read another tweet from the account alongside a photo from the evening that showed Ferreira and Musk in close proximity.

In response to the tweets, many people took to the comments to mock Musk for the above tweets, which were actually from a parody account making them unequivocally false. "So, his team asked her to go on a date with him? How romantic is that?" one user judged.

Mama Musk also had a few words on the matter, "There was no team. I was with Elon. So, NO."

After his mom chimed in with thoughts of her own, Musk also took to the replies to address the matter. "I didn’t ask anyone out or request particular seating," he tweeted.

"This rumor originated from a parody account, but got picked up by real media & twitter trends (sigh)" he said in another tweet.

