Elon Musk playfully mocked YouTuber MrBeast on Twitter over his recent trip to Antarctica to film content.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube sensation with over 115 million subscribers.

He is the most subscribed individual content creator on the platform and creates plenty of anticipation with the mere mention of new videos in the works.

Fans of MrBeast were left excited after the creator claimed in a tweet he had been in Antarctica filming an ambitious new video and had been without any signal.

MrBeast wrote: “I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss?”

Twitter’s new owner, Musk, took the opportunity to promote another of his ventures as he replied to MrBeast informing him that Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX which Musk owns, provides service there.

Musk replied: “Starlink works in even the most remote regions of Antarctica.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

MrBeast wrote back, “That would have been nice to know a week ago”.

People in the comments were amused by the way Musk managed to use the tweet as a form of promotion for his own company.

One Twitter user wrote: “Elon hijacked tf outta this one.”

Another said: “You don’t have to make everything about you, Elon.”

Someone else wrote: “Elon Musk is to Twitter as… Santa Claus is to fireplaces. The man is everywhere.”

Musk has made headlines with his eventful takeover of Twitter that saw hundreds of employees fired.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.