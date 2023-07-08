Elon Musk responds to parody account calling Mark Zuckerberg 'lizard boy'

Elon Musk has responded to a parody account pretending to be him on Twitter, calling Mark Zuckerberg a "lizard boy."

The fake account with the username @ElonMuskAOC has over 358,000 followers and uses the same image of Musk that the billionaire businessman uses for his Twitter account.

Also, their name is "Elon Musk (Parody)" and their profile bio reads: "I’m on a quest to bang AOC on Mars. (Parody Account)."

On July 7, the parody account tweeted pretending to be Musk where he called Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg "Lizard boy."

"I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste," to Meta's new social media platform Threads, which is said to rival Twitter.

"It's personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck," the account added, referring to Zuckerberg previously agreeing to a cage fight with Musk after Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight” with him.

With 35.5m views, 645,000 likes and 22,000 retweets, the parody account's tweet when viral - so much so that the real Elon Musk replied to the tweet.

"So many people think this account is me," he wrote, with the eyes emoji.





YouTuber MrBeast weighed asking "It's not?" to which Musk confirmed that was not him behind the tweet or account.







Another person @stclairashley pointed out something else: "I love that you didn't dispute Zuck being a lizard boy."

"Maybe it's just a case of using too much moisturizer," Musk quipped.

Well, we all know Zuckerberg likes to slather on the sunscreen at least...

Meanwhile the fake parody account decided to riff off of real Musk's tweet and replied in agreement: "Most likely the case, seems like that type."

Elsewhere, Mark Zuckerberg ends 11-year Twitter break with ‘savage’ tweet about Threads.



