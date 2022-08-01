Snakes don't hiss anymore. No, they expose their sons in bizarre 20-minute interviews.

Elon Musk’s 76-year-old father Errol has left people stunned after candidly opening up to KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O about his tech billionaire son.

The brutal bashing began when Errol dismissed his son's success, suggesting he wasn't proud of Elon, 51.

"Your offspring is a genius. He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?" Jackie O asked.



"No," he responded. "You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something."

Errol also explained how his son felt he was running behind on his career achievements, with which he agreed.

"He is frustrated with progress, and it’s understandable," Errol said.

"I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He’s 50 now, and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean, that’s an old man."

Errol then turned the attention to his son's diet after photos circulated online of the topless SpaceX founder aboard a yacht in Mykonos, Greece.





"Elon is very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly," he said before telling the hosts he had recommended a weight loss supplement that requires no exercise or dieting.

Despite being the father of the Tesla CEO, Errol revealed that he much preferred to drive his Bentley, Rolls Royce and Mercedes. He then told the hosts that Elon’s younger brother Kimbal was his "pride and joy."



Errol said he worried about Elon, who is currently single, as he may never find a woman who will give up her career, unlike Kimbal's wife Cristiana Wyly, who is said to be well-educated with a Master's degree.

"She's with him all the time, and that's very, very nice," he said of the couple. "Elon doesn't [have that], and I worry about him."

Errol has garnered a lot of press attention recently after speaking out about having a child with his then-35-year-old stepdaughter.

The pair began their relationship in recent years after Errol helped raise her from four. He was married to her mother, Heidi, for 18 years, and they have two children.

Speaking to The Sun, Errol said the second child was "unplanned", but they are now all living together.

He said: "I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up.

"She looks exactly like Rushi, and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious, you know."

