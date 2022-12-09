Elon Musk has responded to claims he slept at Twitter HQ.

Twitter is under investigation by city officials in San Francisco following a complaint that the company allegedly converted rooms in its headquarters to bedrooms without applying for permits to do so, according to reports.

The office has “modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors” with four to eight beds a floor, employees told Forbes.

Department of Building Inspection official Patrick Hannan told the San Francisco Chronicle it investigated all complaints and there were different rules for residential buildings, even those used for short-term stays.

As for whether Musk himself slept in the office, a Twitter account posted a photo of a bed and claimed Musk slept in it in a bid to try and save the platform.

But Musk has set the record straight.

He tweeted: "I slept on a couch in the Twitter library and I don’t ever wear slippers."

But in a now-deleted tweet, he had also posted that he would work and sleep in the office "until the org is fixed".

So who knows where Musk is really sleeping.

