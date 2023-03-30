Elon Musk just revealed his unhealthy daily breakfast routine

It's common knowledge that breakfast is widely considered the most important meal of the day, and many people have partially credited their success to maintaining a healthy, balanced diet as fuel.

That said, we can only imagine what the likes of Elon Musk – the owner of Twitter, Tesla, Space X and Neuralink – chows down on to kickstart his day.

Entrepreneur Peter Diamandis recently took a swipe at sugar, calling it "poison," which led Musk to reveal his interesting choice of breakfast – a far cry from Gwyneth Paltrow's morning coffee and midday bone broth.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I eat a donut every morning," he quipped, "Still alive."

The tweet was met with thousands of responses, with one joking: "Happy to see I have at least one thing in common with @elonmusk. Currently still alive also."

Another jokingly replied to the second richest man in the world: "Seems to me I’m already living that billionaire lifestyle."

Meanwhile, one doctor chimed in and offered their advice, writing: "Skip the donut, have steak and a couple eggs…. Get to Mars much faster. Brain is proven to function much better on fat & cholesterol than refined carbohydrates, sugar & seed oil. Wishing you the best!"

It comes after the tech mogul said his weight loss was a result of "fasting" and the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.



Last year, a fan asked Musk what has made the most difference after he shared he'd dropped 30lbs. His candid response read: "Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me."

Based on clinical trials, semaglutide, which is found in Ozempic and is marketed as Wegovy, has recently been approved for NHS use.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, told the BBC: "For some people losing weight is a real challenge, which is why a medicine like semaglutide is a welcome option.

"It won't be available to everyone. Our committee has made specific recommendations to ensure it remains value for money for the taxpayer."

Dr Duane Mellor, registered dietitian and senior lecturer at Aston Medical School, Aston University, added: "It is important to remember that living with a higher body weight or obesity is not a lifestyle choice, and people wanting to improve their health should be supported to do that.

"It is also clear that semaglutide is not intended to be a lifestyle weight-loss product in the UK. It is to be used for the purpose of improving health."

Those who are offered semaglutide through the NHS will be supported by weight management services and guidance from a dietitian.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.