Gwyneth Paltrow criticised for 'glorifying' her 'bone broth wellness' routine

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked a debate across social media after sharing an insight into her wellness routine consisting of consuming coffee, soup and bone broth.

In an appearance on The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr Will Cole, the actress got candid about a series of topics – including her diet.

During the hour-long episode, released earlier this week, the Goop founder was asked what her "wellness routine" currently looked like.

"I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast," Paltrow responded, "I usually eat something about 12 and in the morning I have things that won't spike my blood sugar so I have coffee."

She then went on to say she has "soup for lunch," including bone broth "a lot of the days."

"[I] try to do one hour of movement, so I'll either take a walk or I'll do Pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson," she continued, before adding: "And then I dry brush and I get in the sauna. So I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes and then for dinner I try to eat according to paleo - so lots of vegetables."

The actress concluded: "It's really important for me to support my detox."

The viral snippet has since sent shockwaves across TikTok, with plus-size model Tess Holliday accusing Paltrow of "glorifying" eating disorders.











Holliday, 37, criticised Paltrow as she said: "What I find most mental about this is that we’ve known for years that she is okay with glorifying her eating disorder.

"And I’m not judging, because I have an eating disorder.



"Bone broth is not a suitable meal. And then to end your day with just eating vegetables, but yet people continue to give her airtime, to give her a platform, to take her advice because everyone is too afraid to be fat."

Dietician Lauren Cadillac also chimed in and stated that what Paltrow was consuming was "not enough food".

"THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD especially for someone that is 5’9"," she wrote in the caption. "Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice."

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel doesn't understand why anyone "cares" or is surprised at Paltrow's revealations.

"This is the woman that does cupping and ozone therapy up the ass," Frankel said. "You can't expect a dog to be a cat."

"This is a woman who made millions off a candle that's called 'this candle smells like my vagina," she continued.

Frankel also claimed Paltrow's demographic is middle-aged mums, so the concern shouldn't be how "tweens" would feel about it.

"My daughter doesn't even know who Gwyneth Paltrow is," she added, "We know her shtick, we've been hearing her shtick for years."

Frankel then went onto to urge people to not hate on the star as she's "just being truthful."

"If she ate a f***ing cheeseburger for lunch, you're gonna say she's full of s***. If she says she drank bone broth and ate placenta fritters, you're gonna say she's promoting the wrong s***."

Indy100 reached out to Gwyneth Paltrow's rep for comment.

