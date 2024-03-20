Emily Ratajkowski sports a 'divorce ring' as women 'shouldn't be stripped of their diamonds'

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski has put a new spin on engagement rings by splitting her diamond in two and hailing it The Divorce Ring.

EmRata split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard – with whom she shares a three-year-old son – in September 2022 after four years of marriage. She is now celebrating her "personal evolution" through bling.

"I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man," she told Vogue.

In a recent string of snaps shared to Instagram, the My Body author showed off the stunning new addition designed by Alison Lou, a luxury jeweller who initially designed her original engagement ring.

"This is just … ICONIC," one person responded, while another wrote: "If ever a post deserved a 'love this' its this one."

A third added: "Big Boy Moves my friend."

The inspiration came from Stephanie Danler’s essay The Unravelers.

"[It] includes the story of her grandmother’s snake ring—a ring that is made up of the different stones from her various marriages," Ratajkowski told the publication. "I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived."





EmRata went on to call it a "fun project" during " a hugely transitional period in my life."

"The ring became symbolic to me—some kind of token or evidence of my life becoming my own again," she added.

"It’s been a crazy couple of years, and finally I feel a sense of peace within myself and about the life and future I have and will continue to build with my son," she continued. "Somehow, these rings feel like a reminder that I can make myself happy in ways I never imagined."

