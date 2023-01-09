Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen over Taylor Swift interview: 'Begging her to stop'

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski slammed Ellen DeGeneres for the way she treated Taylor Swift in an October 2012 interview about her love life.

TikTok account @thatnostalgicgirl recently uploaded a video about this moment.

The first clip showed the Midnights artist from a 2019 Apple Music interview. detailing her experience with people minimizing her "job" as a musician.

"When I was 23 and people were, kind of, reducing me to making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I sat next to at a party once," Swift said in the clip.

The second part of the TikTok showed a clip of Swift in her 2012 interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres assumed things about the artist's dating life by showing a collection of photos of the artist next to famous men like Twilight's Taylor Lautner and fellow musicians John Mayer and Justin Bieber, to name a few.

The comedian and television host also asked Swift to ring a bell to indicate that she had dated any of them.

Seemingly hesitant, Swift said she didn't think she could go through with that, to which DeGeneres said she would.

There was even a point in the video when the singer-songwriter told DeGeneres to "stop" and that it made her feel "bad" about herself.



@thatnostalgicgirl in this interview she’s 100% describing being on the Ellen show 😤 #taylorswift #swiftie #k18results #taylorsversion #swiftok #theellendegeneresshow

The video went viral on TikTok, with many people noting that DeGeneres' comments were "heartbreaking" and unprofessional.

Ratajkowski also weighed in on the matter, writing that the situation is all wrong.

"This is so f***** up. She's literally begging her to stop," Ratajkowski wrote.

Other people shared the same views as the High Low podcast host.

"It's honestly very hard to watch. You can tell how badly she felt and how Ellen kept crossing her boundaries and treating her like s***," one added.

"Heartbreaking. I feel so bad for her," another wrote.

A third added: "That's so brutal. I don't think I've ever seen someone so clearly not want to do something on daytime TV and the host just ignore them."

Before DeGeneres' daytime show came to an end in May 2022, she faced criticism from social media after reports came in alleging she had a toxic workplace environment.

Indy100 reached out to representatives of Ratajkowski, DeGeneres and Swift for comment.

