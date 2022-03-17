'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' announces end date with special guests

The Ellen DeGeneres show is finally coming to an end on 26 May after 19 seasons.



Hoping to see the show off in style, the final month will include a farewell tour of key guests including tennis legend Serena Williams, former-First Lady Michelle Obama, and fellow TV host, David Letterman. Each one is set to pay tribute to Ellen's work over the years.



The show has won 64 Daytime Emmys since it first aired in 2003.

