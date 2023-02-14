Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André pose nude in cheeky Valentine's Day post

Happy Valentine's Day from Emily Ratajkowski ... and her nude houseguest Eric Andre.

The newly single model was spotted naked in the background of two photos posted to Instagram by the madcap comic, in which he was sprawled on a sofa.

With just a heart emoji to cover his modesty, the snaps lit up social after they were posted on Tuesday morning.

At first, some fans didn't notice Ratajkowski - also known as Emrata - standing in the background, apparently taking the photo.

One person asked: "wait is that @emrata in the back?"



Another fan replied: "OMG I did not even see her!! Thank you and yes it’s definitely her! Damn good job!"

American music producer Benny Blanco joined in the fun, demanding: "remove the arrow or delete this."

Luckily, Instagram's strict rules on nudity prevent this from happening...

André, 39, and Ratajkowski, 31, were first spotted together on an intimate date at Sakagura in January, and later went off to the Cayman Islands for a vacation together.

The pair were seen cuddling up courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Ratajkowski was previously dating Pete Davidson, among others, following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In a recent podcast episode, Ratajowski offered some insight into how men feel dating a powerful woman, from personal experience.

Speaking with influencer and model Olivia Ponton, Ratajowski, 31, explained how being an “independent woman” can emasculate some men.

“I feel like a lot of men who truly want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it,” Ratajowski said.

