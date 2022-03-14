Emma Watson has received praise for making a 'giant dig' at J.K. Rowling when she presented a Bafta Award on Sunday (March 13).

At the star-studded ceremony, the Harry Potter star was presenting the award for Outstanding British Film and was introduced by host Rebel Wilson beforehand.

"Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she's a witch," Wilson joked.

The 31-year-old made her way to the podium where she quipped: "I'm here for all of the witches by the way," to which the audience at the Royal Albert Hall in London erupted in applause.

Watson's comment comes as J.K Rowling has come under fire over her controversial views on transgender people - and as a result, this has caused many of the Harry Potter cast members to distance themselves from the author. Rowling has previously denied accusations of transphobia in the past.

Since Watson's Bafta appearance, fans of the Little Women star took to Twitter to praise her for making a stand.













Fans also seem to be convinced that Watson also appears to have mouthed "but one" after her dig.

















It wasn't the only Rowling reference of the night as Wilson herself had a dig at the author.



After the comedian's public weight loss, Wilson self-reflected on how she was “looking different” and that she has had a “transformation”, and then followed up with the punchline: “I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

Elsewhere, sci-fi film Dune won the most prizes of the night, taking home eight awards while Western film The Power of the Dog won best film and best director.

