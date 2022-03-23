Ewan McGregor has admitted he's just like every Star Wars fan who has been in close proximity to automatic doors.

The 50-year-old Scottish actor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films, has reprised the role in the new Disney+ series. The last time he played the character was 17 years ago in Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McGregor confessed that he likes to make his supermarket trips more entertaining by channelling his character and waving his hands in front of the automatic doors like he's opened them with The Force.

His admission came about when was asked if he's even used a Jedi mind trick on someone.

"Not really. I mean, I've been accused of doing it here and there by people who are trying to be funny, but, no, I don't think so," he said.

"I've seen TV hypnotists and stuff... where they actually get people to believe something that's not true by the way they say things. But, no, I don't have those skills."

However, McGregor then noted an occasion he mimicked Force powers during a food shop.

Now that would be a sight to see - and it seems someone has, with the actor admitting he has been caught sometimes doing the Jedi Door Trick.

“I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it,” McGregor said. “You know, like at the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolley out.”

“It’s just always for my own [amusement] because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I’ve been caught doing that and that’s kind of embarrassing,” he said. “It’s difficult not to, isn’t it? It’s fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to be released on 25 May on Disney Plus.



