'Going wild' Ex-dominatrix spills the beans on her 'encounter' with Prince Harry

A former dominatrix who alleged she once participated in some X-rated partying with Prince Harry has shared her memories about what went down ahead of the royal's new autobiography Spare.

Carrie Royale detailed what she remembered from the infamous and widely reported 2012 Las Vegas party, according to The Daily Star.

During the trip, the then 27-year-old Prince Harry made headlines around the world after photographs of him naked while playing billiards were leaked.

Recalling the day, his book describes how the prince tried to get a tattoo of Botswana on his foot but he was stopped by his friends The Daily Starreported.



He and his friends then ended up inviting “four or five” hotel staff “as well as two girls they had met at the blackjack tables” back to his suite - though Harry added the “blackjack girls gave me a bad feeling”

Things then took a turn when Harry said he agreed to play strip billiards - where the infamous naked photo was taken.

Royale and her friends were not mentioned by name in Spare and the 51-year-old - who was 41 at the time - has now detailed her recollections from the night, which she said she was involved in.



"He was going wild by the time me and nine other girls were handpicked to go up to his suite in Vegas," she told The Daily Starfrom her home in America.

“We were taken up to this huge VIP suite and things were in full swing by the time we got there, with loads of booze in the room and music pumping. They had already started the strip billiards game by the time we got in.

“Harry was already naked and running around laughing by the time we got to his room, and he was giving people naked hugs – and for some reason talking about how someone should give him a white glove so he could pretend to be Michael Jackson.

“Maybe because I was talking about being from Britain, he took me by the hand and led me to his room. He was telling me how amazing he thought it was he’d met someone from England in Vegas, and told me my eyes were beautiful.

"I was wearing a dress over a string bikini, and the dress soon came off leaving only my bikini – and he was already naked, so there was nothing else for him to take off.

"We kissed for about 20 minutes and he just said after that was ‘really nice’ and we went back to join the party. By that time other people were naked. I wouldn’t call it a full blown orgy or anything, there was just a lot of dares and prank-like behaviour and fun being had.”

The British-born blonde who briefly worked as a dominatrix claims she and Prince Harry didn't sleep together as there "isn’t usually a lot going on with men downstairs when they’ve had the amount to drink he had".

Now Royale works as a TV and film producer with her own production company, and she also gave her reaction to another part of Prince Harry's book where he revealed how he lost his virginity to an older woman.

"I also laughed when I read a story that has come out of this early edition of the book that he lost his virginity to an older woman. I was reported to be a lot younger than I was when I met him, as I was actually 41 when we met, so I always knew he had a taste for a ‘cougar’."

Indy100 has reached out to the Duke of Sussex for comment.



Prince Harry's autobiography Spare will be released on January 10.



