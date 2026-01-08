Retta lets us in on behind-the-scenes of viral tv moment 'Treat yo self'

Retta has shared some fun behind-the-scenes insight into the now-viral “Treat Yo’ Self” moment from Parks and Recreation, the phrase her character Donna Meagle coined with Tom Haverford.

The “Treat Yo’ Self” day first appeared as an over-the-top shopping and pampering spree, and fans embraced it instantly, turning it into a cultural catchphrase.

Retta has talked about how often people still reference the line, and how it became part of her life long after filming wrapped, as fans shout it at her or even get it tattooed.

Appearing on the Today Show Retta recalled the moment her friend watched her film the scene and predicted that it was "going to be huge."

