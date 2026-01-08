JD Vance claims Mamdani wants to 'take property away from white people'

In an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News headlined "Vance on the commie taking over NYC" JD Vance appeared to make a bizarre claim that the newly appointed mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, wants to "take property away from white people."

His comments were widely dismissed and criticised online with one viewer on X saying "Classic strawman politics: reduce a complicated mayoral agenda to 'take white people’s property.' Comedy hour, not governance."

Vance finished by saying although he disagrees with newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani's solutions, he really admired his messaging and commitment to discussing "bread and butter issues."

