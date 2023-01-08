Are these the fields Prince Harry lost his virginity in?

These pictures show the fields where Prince Harry may have lost his virginity to an older woman behind a pub - including a path known as Monarch's Way.



The grassy spots sit behind two pubs where the young Prince was a regular in his youth - both near King Charles III's Highgrove House estate.



Harry, then a teenager and in his early 20s, was known for his boozy sessions at both The Rattlebone Inn and the now closed Tunnel House Inn.



His new book 'Spare' reveals he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub to an older woman who then slapped him on the bottom and “sent me on my way”.



The Prince says he still at Eton at the time and it happened in 2001 - meaning he was 16 or 17.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Pictures today show the fields behind The Rattlebone Inn in Sherston near Malmesbury and the Tunnel House Inn near Cirencester, Gloucestershire.



And the images reveal the land behind the Tunnel Inn is a footpath - called Monarch's Way.



The Monarch's Way is a 625-mile long-distance footpath in England that approximates the escape route taken by King Charles II in 1651 after being defeated in the Battle of Worcester. It's entirety runs from Worcester via Bristol and Yeovil to Shoreham, West Sussex.



During 2002 allegations were made Harry had engaged in a session of heavy drinking and cannabis at the Rattlebone as a 17-year-old.



It was claimed an inquiry was sparked when Harry was locked out of the pub by two friends during an after-hours pool session.



He was asked to leave by a French chef and reports said Harry initially refused, calling him "a f***ing frog.



Franck Ortet, who ran The Rattlebone Inn during the years when Harry and William enjoyed wild drinking sessions there with friends, said in an interview this week girls would often throw themselves at the young Princes while they drunk there.



Later in 2006 police were investigating reports of drug dealing in a pub frequented by Princes William and Harry.



The move comes after claims that an undercover newspaper reporter was offered cocaine and ecstasy at the Tunnel House Inn in Circencester.



The pub announced in 2020 it was closing for the "foreseeable future."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.