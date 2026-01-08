House Speaker Mike Johnson has been working to quiet talk that the U.S. might attack Greenland, a notion sparked by remarks from the White House that military force is “an option” to pursue strategic goals there.

Johnson told reporters “nobody is talking about military action” and stressed the U.S. isn’t at war with the autonomous Danish territory and has no intention of being so.

He emphasised diplomatic channels are the focus, even as President Trump’s team discusses Greenland’s importance and appointed an envoy to engage on the issue.

Johnson’s comments aim to calm allies and lawmakers amid viral speculation about U.S. intentions.

