Spencer Pratt wants to run for Los Angeles mayor and vows to ‘expose the system’

Former reality star Spencer Pratt has announced he will be running for Los Angeles mayor in a bid to "expose the system".

During an appearance at the 'They Let Us Burn' rally – organised by those who lost their houses in the Palisades fires last year – the 42-year-old shared: "This is not just a campaign. This is a mission. And we are going to expose the system!"

"Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles," he said at the protest, "and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor."

Pratt also suggested: "We are going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city with our light."

In a post shared to Instagram, Pratt shared a snap of himself signing and filing the official documents. He also directed people to his website dedicated to the campaign, where he is described as "Karen Bass' worst nightmare".

On his personal page, Pratt was flooded with congratulatory messages, with one writing: "LOS ANGELES IS WORTH SAVING."

Another quipped: "I have endless attorneys who want to help."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "100% voting for you. @spencerpratt, how can I volunteer for your campaign?"

"Words I could never imagined saying a year ago: Spencer Pratt running for mayor of Los Angeles is the best thing to happen to the city in a decade," one wrote.

More jumped in on the conversation over on X/Twitter, toying with the idea that a reality show might be in the making – and the fact that the surprise announcement is very LA-coded.

Pratt and his wife Heidi lost their home in the 7 January fires, along with "every material possession" they owned. Pratt's parents also lost their homes, in what he called the "worst day of my life".

