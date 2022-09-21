Former porn star Lisa Ann revealed the type of athletes that are the best to have sex with.

The former adult entertainer, who loves watching basketball, said that NBA players are the equivalent of "Victoria's Secret models" for women and that she makes "sexual checklists" when watching the draft every year.

She also said that she prefers the ball players over any other celebrity or ordinary person for the matter, citing that her “safety with athletes” is assured because she knows they won’t “stalk” or “beat” her.

"I've never had an athlete be inappropriate with me. They have more to lose than I do. Because I'm always dealing with the upper echelon,” she told GQ in a 2015 interview.

“I'm not a gold digger, though. I've made my own money, and I know when I meet someone I can say, 'here's what I'm bringing to the table.' Now we have a mutually beneficial relationship where no one feels slighted.”

The now 50-year-old then delved into the Victoria’s Secret model comparison of the NBA players who are anywhere from 18 to 20-years-old, which is generally many of the ages the athletes enter the league.

“They're at the beginning of their lives, so they're still excited… They're not negative yet… They're fun,” she said.

Lisa Ann also admitted that she’s had “hundreds” of relationships with professional athletes and thinks it “great” that they “can’t be seen” with her.

"So most of the time, they don't take me anywhere. At first, that was a bit hard to process. Then I did meet a couple who were the opposite and did like to take me out. I did feel more like a trophy. I like the privacy. Everything else I've done has been so public," she said.

However, when it comes to choosing the athlete she wants to pursue, there’s only one contender for the basketball enthusiast, and she joked that it’s sometimes a “sexual checklist.”

"I'm watching the NBA draft, and I'm like, 'okay. I want to be with the top three draft picks this year'... I'm just doing it for s**** and giggles."

Lisa Ann also said that she most likely spoke to a bunch of athletes by “text, DM or email,” but out of the hundred athletes she messages, she may only “meet 25.”

“The coolest thing about being Lisa Ann is when I follow an athlete on Twitter, he follows me back and DMs me his number because he cannot be seen following me,” she added before noting that Kevin Durant was once following her, and she was unaware.

“As soon as it got blown up, he unfollowed me."

