How much A-list celebs lost from FTX crash: From Tom Brady to Peter Thiel

FTX, the once-considered gold standard of cryptocurrency exchanges, has impacted quite a few celebrities who chose to endorse it before the crash.

In November, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after it was revealed the company had “a complete absence of trustworthy financial information” according to newly appointed CEO John J Ray III.

FTX had built a reputation for being reliable, in part thanks to their celebrity sponsorships and endorsements.

Football player Tom Brady, model Gisele Bündchen, CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft, Paypal founder Peter Thiel, basketball players Shaquille O’Neal and Steph Curry, and more were among the celebrities who invested in FTX.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, new bankruptcy filings have given some insight into what the A-listers may have potentially lost in shares when the company collapsed.

The company, initially worth $32 billion at its peak, is now worthless.

According to the filing, Brady had over 1.1 million in shares while Bündchen had more than 680,000 shares.

Although it is not disclosed how much the former couple lost monetarily, shares were trading at $73 at its peak in September 2021. Brady’s shares were valued at $45 million while Bündchen’s were valued at $25 million, according to Forbes.

Kraft held more than 110,000 Series B preferred shares in

KPC Venture Capital, a firm associated with Kraft held more than 110,000 Series B preferred shares in FTX Trading, 479,000 common shares, and 43,545 Series A preferred shares in West Realm Shires.

Thiel's family trust, Rivendell Trust, had over 300,000 shares.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in December on two counts of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy. He pled not guilty.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.