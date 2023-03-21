Gary Lineker has stunning reply to troll who suggested he was 'lying' about a refugee

Gary Lineker gave the perfect response to a troll who accused him of "pulling the wool" over people’s eyes in relation to the Match of the Daypresenter housing a refugee.

It all started when Lineker responded to a story from The Daily Mirror who exclusively spoke to refugee Rasheed Baluch, a law student and human rights activist who fled his home country of Pakistan out of fear for his safety.

Baluch stayed in Lineker's home in 2020 for 20 days, thanks to the help of UK charity Refugees at Home, and had warm words to share about the former footballer, describing him as "sympathetic, human-loving man."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"He [Lineker] is friendly and open-minded. He loved to listen to me when I shared my story about the situation in my country and the plight of my people," Baluch told the publication.

"Gary was comfortable with my company and conversation. That’s why he listened to me attentively."

In response, Lineker quoted tweeted the story and replied: "Ah Rasheed, how sweet of you."

Although it seems not everyone thought the same since one person accused Lineker of not being honest...

The response prompted a lot of backlash as people schooled the troll on how refugees can have all kinds of professions.

















But Lineker himself gave a slam-dunk response to the troll from his experience of housing refugees.

"All refugees that are granted asylum are fully vetted. You can't host them until they are," he tweeted, which receiving over 5.9m views and 28,000 likes.

Elsewhere, Lineker returned to BBC television for the first time since the impartiality row on Saturday (March 18).

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.