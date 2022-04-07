Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club

Gemma Collins has claimed Leonardo DiCaprio had her thrown out of an exclusive LA members club for saying hello to him.

Telling the story on the opening night of her new tour, The Only Way is Essex's top diva said the actor looked at her, so she acknowledged him.

“Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out. I thought, ‘You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!’" she said of the ordeal.



“I could never go back there again…they could kiss my a**e”.

