Pique's latest Instagram post is likely to really trigger Shakira

Gerard Piqué has recently made his new relationship social media official, and it might triggerColombian pop musician Shakira, because he was allegedly cheating on her.

On Wednesday (25 January), Piqué, 35, took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself and his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 23, sitting close together.

The former footballer didn’t include a caption on the post.

The Spanish former professional footballer's relationship debut with Marti comes two weeks after the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist dropped a scathing music video and diss track titled "BZRP Music Session #53" with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap.

The nearly four-minute-long club pop track features Shakira spewing the diss verses to Piqué, poking fun at him trading a “Ferarri for a Twingo,” talking about his 2019 tax fraud conviction, and other things. She also threw a jab at Marti.

"You left me with your mom as a neighbor/The press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury/You thought you'd hurt me, but you made me stronger/Women no longer cry, women get paid," some of the lyrics read.

The song, particualry the lyrics about his car choice, didn’t seem to deter the former footballer who proudly showed up to the Kings League in his white Twingo. It’s a four-passenger-seat car made by Renault.

In June 2022, Shakira, 45, and Piqué announced their split in a joint statement.

"We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect,” they wrote.

The former couple first began dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of the artist’s "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video. They confirmed they were in a relationship in March 2011.

They have two children, Milan, 9, Sasha, 7.

