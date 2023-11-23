Girls Aloud singer Cheryl’s six-year-old pointed out some “weird” details about the band’s old concerts as the group announced a reunion tour.

The girl group first rose to fame after the five individual contestants were put together in a band that won the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Now, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh have announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour that will celebrate the life of bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021.

Speaking to BBC News about the announcement, the band members revealed that their former concerts have raised a few talking points among their young children.

Cheryl revealed that her six-year-old son, Bear, who she shares with former One Direction star Liam Payne, said she looked “weird” in old concert DVD footage.

“He says to me, ‘You look different, you sound different, this is weird. Why the nakedness? What's with your voice?’” Cheryl said.

But, Cheryl wasn’t the only bandmate whose child had something to say about their mother and their early noughties fame.

Speaking about her daughter Anaíya, Nadine Coyle explained: “She's never really liked any of the Girls Aloud stuff because I don't smile enough, so I don't look like myself to her.”

Kimberley, who has three children, deduced: “They don’t think you should have existed before they were alive, that’s all it is.

“Mine are starting to get interested. People are saying stuff about Girls Aloud and they want to know what the fuss is about.

“But it’ll be weird for them. They’ll be coming to see us do something so different to normal. We usually just have playdates round at each other’s houses."

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 1 December at 9am.

