Gordon Ramsay says he's 'lucky to be here' after 'really bad' bike accident

Gordon Ramsay has revealed how his torso was badly bruised as a result of a bike accident in America as he urged everyone to wear a helmet which he says saved his life.

In a post to his 40.4m followers, the 57-year-old celebrity chef explained how he's "lucky to be here" following the accident in Connecticut and lifted up his chef's whites to reveal a purple bruise taking up most of his torso.

“Hey guys, it’s Gordon. I’d like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman [races] etc and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here.

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care … these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.

“Now, I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”





Throughout the video, Ramsay's hands could be seen shaking and in the caption, Ramsay repeated his "important message" for all the dads to "WEAR A HELMET."

"I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato," he joked.

The chef then thanked "all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London," and also said he was "most thankful for my helmet that saved my life."

The video has been viewed 49.3m times, and viewers who were shocked at the bruise and sent their well wishes to the Scottish chef in the comments.

One person said: "You know it’s painful when THE Gordon Ramsey is shaking."

"THATS A BRUISE?!!!!? I was NOT preparing for that," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Thank you for using your platform to raise awareness! I work in a trauma ICU and tell people about the importance of helmets on a daily basis. So glad you're ok!"

"I'm glad he’s okay, the shaking and injury were quite a shock to see, wishing a quick recovery," a fourth person commented.

