Gordon Ramsay to release 'idiot sandwich'-inspired TV show

Ever wondered if you might be an idiot sandwich?

Now, Gordon Ramsay is giving people a chance to prove they can live up to his iconic insult, in a new idiot sandwich-inspired TV show.

The name of the show? Yep, you guessed it. Idiot Sandwich.

For anybody who isn’t sure what we’re referring to, the British celebrity chef famously featured in a parody of his Hell’s Kitchen show on James Corden’s The Late Late Show in 2015.

The sketch, called Hell’s Cafeteria, saw Ramsay hurl verbal abuse at Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves.

At one point he held two slices of bread on either side of Moonves’ head and yelled: “What are you?”

“An idiot sandwich,” she replied.

The clip has since gone viral on YouTube and has now gone on to inspire a show of its own.

“Wherever I go, there’s some young kid somewhere that wants to be called an ‘idiot sandwich,’” he told People.

Contestants will enter a sandwich-making competition for a cash prize and the ultimate title of Idiot Sandwich, the outlet reported.

All abilities and ages can apply to be on the show. Ramsay shared an application form on social media, saying: “All levels of culinary skills will be considered.”

The only condition? They have to be based in or around the state of Nevada – spelling heartbreak for aspiring British idiot sandwich makers.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.