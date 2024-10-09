Dua Lipa's bizarre Diet Coke cocktail is dividing the internet

Dua Lipa has shared an unusual drink combination that has got everyone talking online who are intrigued to try it out for themselves.

In a recent TikTok post, the Houdini singer was sat in a restaurant where she poured a can of Diet Coke into a glass but then shocked viewers with the ingredients she added next.

The pop star then tipped some pickle juice in with the fizzy drink but Dua didn't stop there the unusual concoction also included the addition of some jalapeño sauce.

Plus, slices of pickles and jalapeño could also be seen floating in the beverage.

Dua then gave the drink a "little mix-up" to ensure all the flavours were combined.

It seems the spicy recipe didn't go unnoticed by fellow restaurant customers as Dua amusingly remarked: "Everyone's staring at me. The lady in the back is like, ‘What the hell is she doing?'"









@dualipaofficial What do we call her?

The 29-year-old then gave the drink a taste test and was clearly impressed with her creation as said: "Oooo. That is, mmmm!"

She also got the rest of her table to try the drink which prompted mixed responses. While one noted how it was "randomly not bad" and another said it was "really pickily".

In the caption, Dua asked viewers for some name suggestions for the drink as she wrote "What do we call her?"

The clip has since gone viral, with over 5.5m views, as people in the comments section shared their thoughts on the unique beverage.

One person wrote: "How does one discover this?"

"Your vanilla ice cream with olive oil suggestion was incredibly good so I gotta try this one too now," another person said, referring to another unusual combination of Dua's that previously went viral when she revealed how she adds a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt to vanilla ice cream.

A third person added: "Between this and the olive oil ice cream she’s just trying to see what she can get us to do."

"It seems odd but I'm intrigued?" a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "Wait these are all my favorite things, why have I never thought of this?"

People on TikTok have been posting videos of themselves trying Dua's drink, and popular creators such as @logagm, @charleenmurphyy, and @anna.antonje and they're all fans of the flavour.

No doubt the internet is wondering what food or drink combo Dua will come up with next...

