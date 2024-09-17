Bizarre Gordon Ramsay AI cooking series is a real kitchen nightmare

Someone has created fake videos of Gordon Ramsay cooking using artificial intelligence and the results are bizarre - not to mention frightening.

While the internet has long been full of weird and wonderful content, the invention of AI has only added to the mix, allowing people to create imagined scenarios like a live-action version of The Simpsons and Harry Potter characters as Balenciaga models .

Ramsay is one of the most recognisable TV personalities and someone has created an AI cooking series which sees the chef doing some frankly bizarre things in the kitchen.

In a YouTube video , shared by an account named Mirkojax USA, an AI-generated character with Ramsay’s likeness could be seen with a lobster in his belt, before the apron he wore caught on fire as the chef wandered around the kitchen.

The mock-up videos have gone viral on social media and it turns out there’s even a Reddit sub dedicated to the specific genre of AI videos.

In one scene, Ramsay could be pictured cooking at the stove while wearing dark lip and eye makeup. Other parts of the video show the chef shirtless in the kitchen whilst holding a glass of liquor.

“Best thing AI has ever done,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Cannot. Stop. Watching. This.”

Someone else said: “I can't stop watching this. I’ve been worried about the rise of A.I. my entire life, but this makes me think when the machines do become self aware and rise up, they’ll just be a really good laugh.”

However, not everyone was as enthusiastic.

“So glad we are using 7 times more energy on servers for AI to make this aberration! Why?” one person asked.

Another said: “Why do I feel like I'm looking at the future of television here? I don't mean this in any sort of good way.”

