Gordon Ramsay shows brutal injuries after 'really bad' cycling accident

Gordon Ramsay has shown the brutal injuries he suffered after a "very bad" cycling accident, and shared an important safety message with his followers.

The celebrity chef said he was "lucky to be here" after spending time in hospital and showed deep bruising to his side.

The incident took place in Connecticut and the 57-year-old showed pictures of his torn clothes and crushed helmet in the new post.

He addressed the camera in a video posted on Instagram and urged people to wear a helmet no matter “how short the journey is”.

Ramsay also showed the deep bruising which appeared to cover most of his side and chest.

“Hey guys, it’s Gordon. I’d like to share a very important message with you all,” he said.

“You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman (races) etc and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here.

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care… these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet now.

“I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”

Ramsay stressed that he was “doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato”.

