Gordon Ramsey says he's 'definitely' not leaving fortune to his children

Gordon Ramsay may be worth a staggering £174.8million ($220m) but that isn't stopping him from teaching his children the value of money.

The famed chef owns restaurants across the world, has award-winning series under his belt and his own TikTok channel where he mercilessly (yet hilariously) mocks the dishes of others.

In a resurfaced interview, he revealed that he won't be leaving his fortune to his six children: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, Oscar, and Jesse James.

Ramsay told the Telegraph it's for a good reason: "It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way, it's to not spoil them.

"The only thing I've agreed with Tana is that they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat."

He continued: "I have got to keep it real with the kids, and also I think just getting kids at the age of five, six and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space, they get entertainment on their iPads."

Speaking about travelling, Ramsay said he's not "embarrassed" by his values, and would rather think about "what you can do with the money when you land," rather than "paying out thousands of dollars for eight, nine or 10-year-olds to sit in first class.

"I do not want them sat there with a 10-course f***ing menu with champagne. I am not embarrassed. It is my wife and I's choice to discipline them and to keep them real," he added.

He went on to reiterate his plans years later during a Q&A on Reddit, where he emphasised the importance of work ethic.

"I've never been at home seven nights a week cooking for the kids. What I've instilled in the kids, from day one, is a work ethic. So, the time we spend together is limited, but quality," he wrote.

