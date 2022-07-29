Gordon Ramsay posted a TikTok pretending to take a lamb out of his yard to make lamb sauce, causing a stir in his comment section.

Fans of Ramsay, 55, know his love of dark humor. From pranks to insults, the professional chef has gone viral multiple times for his, sometimes harsh, jokes.

But it seems some people have forgotten Ramsay's sense of humor as he posted a TikTok joking about killing a lamb for lamb sauce.

On Thursday, Ramsay posted the video of him going into a pen filled with lambs and acted as though he found the baby sheep delicious.

"Oh, I'm going to eat you," Ramsay said in a high-pitched voice as he swung his leg over the pen fence.

Rubbing his hands together in a cartoonish way, Ramsay sarcastically yelled "yummy, yum, yum, yum" as he looked on to the lambs.

"Which one is going in the oven first?" He asked before pointing at one.

Ramsay captioned his video "the lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video..." a reference to a popular sentence Ramsay had said in his show Hell's Kitchen.

The video racked up 6 million views with over 16k comments from people worried Ramsay was actually going to hurt one of the lambs.

@gordonramsayofficial The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…..

"Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line", a commenter wrote.

But fans of Ramsay know he was only joking.

"Don’t play with your food, Gordon 😂", one person wrote

"Gordon chill 💀", another said.

I'm a vegetarian... and I found this funny 🤣", someone commented.

Some people speculated Ramsay's making the video in response to That Vegan Teacher, a popular creator who has called on Ramsay to go vegan multiple times. The two have gotten into a back-and-forth argument about going vegan.

@gordonramsayofficial #duet with @thatveganteacher Beef #burgers were consumed while making this tiktok #ramsayreacts #fyp

"WAIT UNTIL THE VEGAN TEACHER SEES THIS 💀💀💀", a person wrote.

"is this your response to the vegan teacher? 😭", another person asked.

